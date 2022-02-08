Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,990 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.