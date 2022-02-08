ORAO Network 1-Day Volume Hits $52,647.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $450,839.29 and approximately $52,647.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.26 or 0.07053106 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.84 or 0.99904273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006296 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

