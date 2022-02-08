O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $634.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,012 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

