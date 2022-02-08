ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ORIX by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ORIX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

