OSB Group’s (OSB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.99) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.72) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.51).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 556 ($7.52) on Monday. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.51 ($7.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 541.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.42.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

