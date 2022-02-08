Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.09. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,813. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

