Ossiam Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 60.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

