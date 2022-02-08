Ossiam Purchases 3,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ossiam increased its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $221,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

Shares of WFG opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

