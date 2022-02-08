Ossiam Sells 1,159 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ossiam reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,794.33.

FERG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

