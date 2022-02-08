Ossiam Sells 139 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ossiam cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

