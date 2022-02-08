Ossiam Sells 334 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $250.85 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.