Ossiam Sells 5,323 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.