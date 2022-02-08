Ossiam Sells 879 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NetApp by 65.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

