Ossiam Sells 9,462 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

