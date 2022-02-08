P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Critical Review

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 10.54 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for P3 Health Partners and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.80%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

