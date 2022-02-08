Pacific Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
