Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.60 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

