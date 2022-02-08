PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168.30 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $168.30 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00018289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041888 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00106792 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 265,905,467 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.