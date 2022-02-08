Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

