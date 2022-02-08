Parker-Hannifin Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $19.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of PH stock opened at $303.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

