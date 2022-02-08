PARSIQ (PRQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00330580 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006307 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.10 or 0.01175148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.