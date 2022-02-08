Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after buying an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 377,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

