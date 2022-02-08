Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head to Head Comparison

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.64 $97.06 million $8.65 7.76 Worksport $350,000.00 105.56 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.09

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60% Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.52%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.30%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Worksport on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

