Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

