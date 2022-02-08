Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,128 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 63,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,789,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61.

