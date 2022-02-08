Patten Group Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 287,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

