Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

