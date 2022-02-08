Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.