Paylocity (PCTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY):

2/4/2022 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $244.00.

2/4/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $260.00.

2/4/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00.

2/1/2022 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00.

1/25/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

1/13/2022 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $244.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PCTY stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78.

Get Paylocity Holding Co alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.