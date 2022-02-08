PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $120.50 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 1307253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
