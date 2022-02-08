PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $120.50 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 1307253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,017,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

