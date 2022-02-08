PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PC Connection by 55.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

