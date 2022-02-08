PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 266.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

