PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Head to Head Review

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Enfusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 12.34 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -22.38 Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PDF Solutions and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.85%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enfusion beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

