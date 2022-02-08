PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 in the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

