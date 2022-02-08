Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 435 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.57 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.