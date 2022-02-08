Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.41 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,108,774 shares of company stock worth $720,419,134 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

