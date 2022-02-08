Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

