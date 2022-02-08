Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $10.52 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

