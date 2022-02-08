Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 7,298 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

