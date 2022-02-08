Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,587 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock worth $13,954,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

