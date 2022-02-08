Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $19.51 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Copart worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Copart by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,205,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Copart by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

