Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,634 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Revolve Group worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,067 shares of company stock worth $28,865,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

RVLV opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

