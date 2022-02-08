Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,697 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $139.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

