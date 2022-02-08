Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 43,130 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Yandex worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Yandex by 48.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Yandex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

