Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

