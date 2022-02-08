Peony Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and $323,925.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 117,622,889 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

