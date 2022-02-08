PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PEP opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

