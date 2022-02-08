Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Performance Food Group worth $77,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 161,311 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 817,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,107,345 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

