Perion Network (PERI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $746.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Perion Network worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.