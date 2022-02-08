Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Perrigo worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

